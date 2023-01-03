DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the holiday season, everyone is reminded of the importance of family. Michael Newsom with the Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit joined the Living Dayton team to talk about forming meaningful relationships.

The Montgomery Couty Fatherhood Summit will take place on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sinclair Community College in Dayton.

The summit will connect fathers with many agencies such as the courts to help them with child custody and much more.

There will also be speakers and resources available to assist fathers in forming relationships with their children.

For more information, click here or watch the video above.