DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is meant to help the public remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

Drug Take Back Day is a great way to dispose of drugs easily. It’s happening Saturday, October 28th starting at 10 a.m.

Brittini Long with Montgomery County ADAMHS shared why this event is so important.

For more information, watch the video above or click here for drop-off locations!