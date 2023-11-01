DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The fall season means hearty meals, and Moeller Brew Barn has you covered!

Aaron Foreman and Caroline Shroer shared details on their French Dip sandwich. They shared a platter of their smoked barbeque with chicken, pork and more.

For those wanting to try any of those entrees, their Beer, Whiskey, BBQ event would be the perfect time to sample! It’s happening on November 4th.

There are constant events and activities at Moeller! Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m. are Trivia Nights, with a Taylor Swift theme for this week, and Karaoke nights on Thursdays starting at 7 p.m.

For more information on their menu, events and more, click here or watch the video above!