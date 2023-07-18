DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone has experienced some kind of travel woe. To help, Thomas Farley, AKA Mister Manners, is sharing some tips for creating a good environment for everyone when at the airport.

If you’ve ever taken a flight, you’re sure to have run into some kind of delay. Mister Manners said to take a deep breath and maintain a positive attitude.

Many of the delays you may experience right now are actually due to the surge of 5G technology for cell phones, according to Mister Manners. Many airlines are still making much-needed changes to ensure that 5G signals don’t interfere with the flight, but there have been some hitches in the process.

Mister Manners said that being kind and understanding to not only your fellow travelers but also the airport staff can go a long way.

