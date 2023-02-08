DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mister C joined the Living Dayton team to talk about TechFest at Sinclair Community College and to perform a science experiment!

According to Mister C, TechFest aims to inspire children as the next generation of learners through STEM!

TechFest features over 70 booths and exhibits that give kids the opportunity to explore with their hands and minds.

To help the Living Dayton team understand the fun of TechFest, Mister C performed an experiment right here in the studio! Watch the video above to see Mister C create a miniature explosion using denture tablets and water!

TechFest takes place on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sinclair Community College in Building 12.

