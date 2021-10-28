DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Thomas Farley, better known as Mister Manners! He shares helpful ways to be respectful this Halloween weekend.

Two additional tips!

Keep a Curfew

Depending on your community, your younger kids shouldn’t be out much past 8 or 9, and the older kids should wrap by 10. As the hours get later, they should skip houses that don’t have lights still on.

Know When to Call it Quits

Once your kids are out of junior high, the time is nigh for them to hang up their own candy sacks and help with the candy distributing–or the escorting of their younger siblings. And if your teen is serious about trick-or-treating, he or she still needs to put in the effort. Throwing on a baseball cap and grabbing a pillowcase does not count as a costume.