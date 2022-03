DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Shanisty Ireland joins us with a great recipe for your spring or summer BBQ!

Mikesell’s Good’n Hot Burger Kebobs

Ingredients

● 1 cup Mikesell’s Good’n Hot Potato Chips, crushed

● 1 pound ground beef

● 2 teaspoons yellow mustard

● 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

● 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

● 1 egg

● Your favorite burger toppings

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients.

2. Form mixture into meatballs.

3. Pan fry until cooked thoroughly.