DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Cycle and Skate is hosting their second annual “Blessing of the Bicycles” event on April 15th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their Huber Heights bike shop. Billed as a non-denominational blessing, Mike Bisig will perform the blessing and staff will be onsite offering free bicycle safety checks for anyone in attendance.

Josh Welhener, Vice President of Bike Kids, said the event also serves as a fundraiser for Bike Kids Dayton, a newly formed 501c3 non-profit dedicated to getting kids active, riding bikes, and giving back to their community.

For those interested in attending Mike’s Blessing of the Bikes, visit their website or watch the video for more information.