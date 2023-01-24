DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stuck inside due to winter weather? Mike’s Bike Park makes being stuck inside a whole lot of fun!

Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park, said the park is truly a hidden gem of Dayton coming in at 70,000 square feet and open seven days a week.

You can ride bicycles, scooters and skateboards all inside! And if that isn’t for you, Mike’s Bike Park also has an arcade.

If you’re a parent looking to get your child’s energy out, look no further. Mike said kids as young as two years old can come in and learn to ride.

Mike said the bike shop has been named Best Bike Shop in Dayton by Best of Dayton for two years in a row!

Mike’s Bike Park also offers repairs and tune-ups for your bike! Check out their services here.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!