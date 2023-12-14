DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Middletown is transforming into Tinseltown as their ‘Very Merry Middletown’ festivities ramp up. With photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Clause and the Grinch, this is a family-friendly event you won’t want to miss.

Events coordinator, Jeri Lewis, said the holiday celebrations are happening all month-long featuring ice skating, food, music, and cheery lights. The festivities are a collaboration between the City of Middletown, Holiday Whopla and Light Up Middletown.

Lewis talked about the “Dashing Through Middletown Holiday Scavenger Hunts,” which provide some interactive fun to visitors’ experience, asking visitors to take photos at each clue.

The Holiday Whopla Ice Skating Rink will glide families into cherished memories and even has special events such as skating with Santa, ice skating lessons, and the option to rent a warm and cozy heated igloo. Visitors can enjoy the ice-skating rink until January 15, 2024.

Light Up Middletown invites visitors to drive through 96 acres of a holiday wonderland at Smith Park.

Lewis said A Very Merry Middletown features over 50 events throughout the holiday season. with everything from sweet treats from Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop to carriage rides through Historic Downtown.

