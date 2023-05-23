DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Representing Cin City, Miami Valley Gaming cooked up some delicious dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen.

Chef Joseph and Mitch Lawson from Miami Valley Gaming joined us in the Living Dayton Kitchen to make dishes from the Cin City menu!

Chef Joseph made their Pesto Chicken pasta, which is part of the summer Cin City menu. With sun dried tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, and house made pesto, this is a dish you won’t want to miss!

Find out what else Chef Joseph and Mitch shared in the video player above!