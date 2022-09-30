DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chef Joseph and Chef David from Miami Valley Gaming joined us in the Living Dayton Kitchen to make dishes from the new Cin City menu!

Chef Joseph and Chef David made Sriracha Glazed Salmon which is part of the new Cin City menu. The glaze is made with sriracha and honey. They said they wanted to incorporate a dish that goes with the fall weather.

The chefs also prepared a seared pork belly dish on a rice noodle salad and avocado toast with seared scallops. Chef Joseph said the avocado toast features what he calls a glorified guacamole with salsa, red onion, olive oil and lime juice.

