DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute will be hosting their 50th anniversary Oktoberfest event from September 24-26 this year.

“We are excited to welcome the return of the DAI’s Oktoberfest this year, but we have also been closely monitoring developments with the pandemic over the course of the summer and are mindful of the rising number of COVID cases due to the Delta variant,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger.