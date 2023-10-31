DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In the spirit of Halloween, Paranormal Investigators Tyler Terry and Nathan Barnes, as Michael Myers, visited Living Dayton on Tuesday to determine if the supernatural was present in the studio!

Terry and Barnes are also co-creators of Amazon Prime’s Phantom Farm Documentary where they explored the Randolf County Infirmary in Indiana! Armed with ghost-detecting equipment and more, the duo know how to bring the Halloween spirits to life.



For more information on Phantom Farm Documentary, click here or watch the video above!