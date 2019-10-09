Live Now
Pres. Trump signs executive orders on transparency

Meet the Creators & Director of “Once on this Island”

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a story that captivated audiences on Broadway and took home a Tony award for best musical revival in 2018. Now “Once On This Island” is hitting the road for a nationwide tour, including making a stop in Dayton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS