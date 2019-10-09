Meet the Creators & Director of “Once on this Island”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a story that captivated audiences on Broadway and took home a Tony award for best musical revival in 2018. Now “Once On This Island” is hitting the road for a nationwide tour, including making a stop in Dayton.
