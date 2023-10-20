DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Friday and we have our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week! Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Marissa McGriff introduced us to pit-mix Randall!

Randall is about 1 year old and has made an incredible journey thanks to the diligent care he received. Now, he’s all set to embark on a new adventure, finding his forever home! McGriff says Randy’s lively spirit shines through his energetic and endearing personality. With a heart brimming with sweetness and a penchant for all things silly, he’s the perfect playmate you’ve been looking for. Randy’s ideal day includes long walks, invigorating hikes, and joyful yard frolics.

He’s a quick learner, and he’s been making impressive progress through our program with the Dayton Dog Training Club. Your routine will soon become his routine, and he’s always eager to pick up new tricks. All he’s missing is a loving home to showcase just how awesome life can be!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

****This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture***