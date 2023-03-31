DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! Angie Tapogna from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our furry friend: Coco!

She is a 2 month old puppy ready for a loving home. She is the last of her litter-mates left, and is as sweet as can be.

To adopt this adorable pup, give SICSA a call, stop by the shelter, or visit their website. They will talk you through adoption counseling then you will be able to take one home!

For more information, watch the video above!

