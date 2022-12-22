DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rachel Blanks from Domestic Diva joins us in the kitchen with a recipe so great that it could make you get down on one knee! She calls it her “Marry Me Chicken.”

What makes it so good? Well for one, her Simply Savory by Rachel seasoning blend!

Her seasonings are one of 50 small businesses featured in Meta’s 2022 Smalliday Showcase. This guide shows you small businesses to celebrate and support during the holiday season, and all year round!

Click the link above for the full guide, as well as a code for 15% off all Simply Savory by Rachel products. Click the video above for the full recipe.