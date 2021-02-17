Margaritas & Tortilla Chips at El Vaquero

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Contact Living Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — It’s time to indulge in some sweet and some salty! We join Chef Alberto in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen for National Margarita Day (Feb. 22nd) and National Tortilla Chip Day (Feb. 24th). Click here for their link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS