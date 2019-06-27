Mandarin Pasta Salad with The Spicy Olive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Melanie from The Spicy Olive used one of her new olive oils for the summer season to create a healthy pasta salad.

The Spicy Olive’s Mandarin Pasta Salad

Dressing: 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger root, 1 garlic clove, pressed, 1/3 cup The Spicy Olive’s Honey Ginger white balsamic, 1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Mandarin or Blood Orange olive oil, 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Whisk together salad dressing ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.



Salad: 8 ounces uncooked bow tie pasta, 1/2 cucumber, seeded and sliced 1/2 cup diced red pepper, 1/2 cup finely sliced red onion, 1 pkg. (6 oz.) fresh baby spinach leaves, 1 can mandarin oranges, 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted



Cook pasta according to package directions, rinse with cold water & place in large salad serving bowl. Add all ingredients and toss with salad dressing. Serve immediately.

