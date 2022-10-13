DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Grab your gloves and outdoor gear! Five Rivers MetroParks will host its annual fall service day, Make a Difference Day, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Five Rivers MetroParks’s Allie Zimmerman said this event is a perfect way to get out to enjoy nature.

Happening at all of the MetroParks, participants of all ages can work at more than 18 sites through the Dayton area, such as invasive species removal or tree planting.

These projects assist in maintaining the parks, as well as preparing them for the winter season.

MetroParks hosts two large annual days of service: Adopt-A-Park in April to celebrate Earth Day and Make a Difference Day in October. This fall, MetroParks hopes to register approximately 281 volunteers for Make a Difference Day.

MetroParks volunteers are needed year-round for a variety of tasks. Learn more about becoming a volunteer for other projects and more at metroparks.org/volunteer.

Registration is required, register online by Friday, Oct. 21, at metroparks.org/make-a-difference.