Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
University of Dayton’s closure affecting nearby businesses
Video
4 indicted in Montgomery County for trying to meet underage boys for sex
California’s Disneyland resort closing due to coronavirus concerns
NCAA cancels D1 men and women’s tournaments
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
NCAA cancels D1 men and women’s tournaments
Top Stories
MLB delays opening day by at least 2 weeks because of virus
NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
OHSAA: All remaining winter high school tournaments canceled
Video
A10, Big Ten, other conferences cancel men’s basketball tournaments
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Maani’s Artisan Indian Cuisine Vegetable Curry
Video
Top Stories
Friday 13th Tattoo Fundraiser
Video
Top Stories
Oberers Flowers
Video
TK Constructors
Video
Alter High School’s “Once On This Island”
Video
Braxton Brewing Co. releases “Hop Fit”
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
City of Dayton declares state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
NCAA cancels D1 men and women’s tournaments
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.
Maani’s Artisan Indian Cuisine Vegetable Curry
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Mar 12, 2020 / 04:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2020 / 04:58 PM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
University of Dayton's closure affecting nearby businesses
City of Dayton signs emergency declaration for coronavirus response
Montgomery Co. public health update
OHSAA suspends winter tournaments 'indefinitely'
Vacant house burns in Dayton
Alzheimer's Treatment Shows Promise
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Polling places moved due to virus concerns in counties across Miami Valley
Safe Sleep program aims to teach proper care for sleeping babies
More As Seen on 2 NEWS