DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The estate of the 10-year-old boy who was killed in December 2019 has settled a lawsuit with Montgomery County. The lawsuit alleged Children Services failed to protect Takoda Collins from his abusive father, despite many warnings.

Under the terms of the settlement, the county will pay $3.25 million, which the attorney for the estate says shows the county is taking responsibility. In addition to the money, changes have been made at Children Services to prevent another child from falling through the cracks ever again.