CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - According to The Ohio Department of Health, over 50% of eligible Ohioans are now vaccinated with either one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. This, accounting for over 5.8 million people statewide.

While many health experts are excited about this milestone, they say the fight isn't over yet because of the highly contagious Delta variant. "The past month or so it's been a little bit slower in terms of getting people vaccinated. So, it's good news we're breaking that barrier," said Public Health Dayton/Montgomery County Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.