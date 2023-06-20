DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you need a new scent for the summer, Living Simply Soap has endless options!

Tanya Brown with Living Simply Soap shared some great products including various bath bombs, classic olive oil bar soaps, lotions and bath mixes that this store has to offer!

Their summer collection is themed ’70s Summer at the Soap Shop, with Hippie Hibiscus, Poppin’ Pineapple, Beach Bummin’ and Disco Mango.

Tanya said they have something for everyone, with organic soaps, essential oil products, and an entire line specifically for men!

You can check out Living Simply Soaps here.