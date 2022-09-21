DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’ve been trying to lose weight, but haven’t been successful, it might be time to try a different method. Dr. Paul Kolodzik is the Medical Director of Metabolic MD and he joins us with more on metabolic health.
by: Emily Gibbs
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’ve been trying to lose weight, but haven’t been successful, it might be time to try a different method. Dr. Paul Kolodzik is the Medical Director of Metabolic MD and he joins us with more on metabolic health.