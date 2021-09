COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) is asking for the public's help in an investigation into a fire at a home in Auglaize County.

According to the FEIB investigators, a home on West Wapakoneta Street in Waynesfield was intentionally set on fire in early September. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue Department were sent to the fire Sept. 6 around 2:11 p.m.