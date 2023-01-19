DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Great food at a good price! Owner of Loose Ends Brewing Company, John Loose, joins us in studio for a look at what they’re serving for Dayton’s Restaurant Week.

Every restaurant approaches the week differently, but overall, you’ll be able to pick up a three-course meal for $20.23, $25.23, or $30.23 at many of the Dayton areas finest restaurants.

Loose Ends will be serving Chef Adrian’s Tuna Poke Crisp, Beef Short Rib Sliders, and Salmon Sliders.

For every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to For Love of Children, Inc. (FLOC) and the MVRA Education Foundation.

