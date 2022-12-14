DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Loose Ends Brewing is celebrating New Year’s Eve! John Loose, founder of Loose Ends Brewing, joined the Living Dayton crew in the kitchen to share the details of this exciting celebration, along with their Shrimp Alfredo pasta.
by: Liza Mahachek
