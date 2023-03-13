DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Events for The Big Hoopla are already underway! Jeff Hoagland, past volunteer Chairman of LOC, and Sarah Spees, Director of The Big Hoopla LOC, talked about how the Four Miler and STEM Challenge went, along with how these events support the efforts of the NCAA® First Four® Division 1 Men’s Basketball games.

They contribute by highlighting the Military, their families and students in the local region with the donation of tickets to these games and many other regional cultural events.

The mission of the Big Hoopla is to honor the Miami Valley military community, celebrate basketball, make an economic impact on the community, and show the world why the Dayton region is a wonderful place to live, work and play…basketball!

