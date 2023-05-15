DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local restaurant is bringing the taste of Italy to the Miami Valley. Primo Italian Steakhouse is hosting their official Grand Opening this weekend, and they’re pulling out all the stops. With a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, May 19, along with live music, the City of Middletown’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, and other activities all weekend long.

Co-owners, Nelson Castillo and Chef Shawn Heine, shared details on their menu and location with the Living Dayton team. Nelson shared that Primo Italian Steakhouse offers a dining room, bar, outdoor patio, and exclusive speakeasy-style lounge.

Chef Shawn gave a look into their delicious menu, with their Carpaccio, Salami e Formaggi, Tricolor salad, Tagliatelle alla Bolognese, Porterhouse and Tiramisu.

Shawn said around 70% of their ingredients are imported from Italy, giving the authentic taste of true Italian food.

Primo Italian Steakhouse is the sister restaurant to Prime Cincinnati and Street City Urban Gourmet, both located in downtown Cincinnati.

For more information, visit their website, or watch the video above.

**This segment is Sponsored by Primo Italian Steakhouse**