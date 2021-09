MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - For Miamisburg City Schools, a heartbreaking week after two middle school employees died in the last week. As the community mourns their death, people are coming together to honor their memory.

Following the death of longtime Miamisburg varsity baseball coach and middle school teacher Steve Kurtz earlier this week, Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing tweeted Friday morning that the school had lost yet another employee at the middle school Lori Flory.