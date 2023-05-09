DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nothing says summer quite like a beer on the patio! As we approach the summer season, you might be wanting to kick your feet back, have a drink and some appetizers and enjoy the warmer weather.

Colin Barnhardt with Lock 27 shares some snacks and beers that pair perfectly with a relaxing sunny day.

Their beer, It’s Always Sunny in Dayton, and their new American brew, Hank, complement their beer cheese and pretzels, as well as their wings and pierogies.

For more details, visit their website or watch the video above.