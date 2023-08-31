DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s not an easy feat to dive back into a sport or a hobby after years of being out of practice, but that didn’t stop Barb Riazzi.

After 25 years out of the pool, the Miami Valley native joined the Dayton Area Sharks, a local Masters swim team, and hasn’t stopped swimming since.

Now, after over a decade of swimming with the group, she competed against athletes from across the globe, and placed 4th at the World Aquatics Masters Championships.

“I have been trying to get into the top 10 in World Competition, since I started this in 2012,” Riazzi said. “And I was fortunate enough to accomplish that goal.”

Riazzi finished 4th place in her age group in the 800-meter freestyle swim. She credits that accomplishment to her involvement with her local swim team.

“I can tell you, I would not still be swimming at this age if I hadn’t found the Dayton area sharks, because it’s a team because we stand together,” Riazzi said.

She said that there are swimmers of all ages and skill levels within the Dayton area sharks, and that she doesn’t plan to stop making waves any time soon.

“That’s what I’m hoping to be able to do, swim all my life,” Riazzi said.