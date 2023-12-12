DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dress for success, that’s what one local nonprofit does! Clothes That Work is a Dayton organization that helps provide interview appropriate clothing and confidence building services for clients.

Asia Fuqua, marketing and events director for Clothes That Work, said it’s important to dress for the job you want, because looking the part can help you land a job.

“Clothes say a lot about a person before they even have an opportunity to speak,” Fuqua said.

Clothes That Work expanded their coverage with their Wardrobe on Wheels.

Cindy Garner, Executive Director of Clothes That Work said their newest program, the Mobile Outreach Initiative, eliminates the transportation barrier that many people face when trying to receive services or seek employment.

“We were realizing that it was difficult for people to get to the Job Center, buses were not easy to come by, they cut the bus schedule back during the pandemic,” Garner said. “So, we felt that we really needed to go out into the community.”

Baba Sarr, a client of Clothes That Work and college student from Italy, said he was about to go in for a job interview and stopped by the non-profit, because he was needing professional clothing.

“I was never the type of guy to get suits, I never had the means to do that,” Sarr said.

Sarr said they not only gave him a suit, but also shoes, socks, a tie and a vest. He credits that clothing to his success in his job interview.

“I went in to interview for a job, which I got, by the way, thanks to that suit,” Sarr said. “As an interpreter, I’m going to interpret Italian, my native language.”

For more information on how to become a client for Clothes That Work, visit their website, or watch the video above.