DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Punches, kicks and bows are good for more than self-defense around this time of year. That’s the case for this local karate kid.

Jeffery Wall, a black belt instructor for Ninja Nanas, decided to make a difference for a group of seniors by giving out karate lessons and gifts.

Wall cites family as an inspiration for the idea. His mother instilled in him a passion for kindness, his grandmother, a call to action.

“I noticed that my grandmother was feeling lonely, and I thought the seniors might feel the same way,” Wall said.

Wall and his mother have carried out this tradition for the past 5 years.

Gifts given during the event were made possible thanks to support on social media. Wall calls these supporters his “ninja aunties.”

Wall plans to give out gifts to seniors at more nursing homes in the future.