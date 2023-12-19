DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One family is spreading light in more ways than one with their holiday light display. They’re reminding folks of the reason for the season.

The Dodge family has been decorating their home on Stonehurst Drive for 14 years. This light display synchronized to holiday music on a radio station! Visiting the Stonehurst Lights has become a tradition for many families in the area.

Brandon Dodge said it takes about 80 hours to get the show up and running. The display features close to 40,000 lights! With all of those strands, Dodge said it takes quite a while to coordinate a song.

“It’s a lot of channels, you got to tell each channel what to do, how to do it,” Dodge said. “It takes about eight to ten hours to program a song, depending on the length of the song.”

He said their song selection covers everything from Baby Shark to Christmas Classics.

“We have anything from classical, to kids, to Trans Siberian Orchestra type music,” Dodge said.

The display gives more than just holiday cheer, it also serves as a donation site for Toys For Tots.

First Sergeant Joshua MacMillan, United States Marine Corps, explained that Toys for Tots is a nonprofit organization ran by the Marine Corps to give presents to children in need.

“Just to know that we have 7400 kids in this area registered that are going to receive toys from all sorts of volunteers and donors around this, you know, the local community is just great,” MacMillan said.

The Dodge’s house isn’t the only light display in the Miami Valley! Check out Crossroads Church’s Miami Valley Christmas Light map. It has dozens of holiday displays to see for free throughout the Greater Dayton area.

