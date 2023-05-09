DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Come Together, a local Beatles tribute band, has performed for the last 5 years on the roof of The Yellow Cab Tavern, as an ode to the final live Beatles performance on the roof of their recording studio.

Event organizer, Brian Johnson said the event has always been well supported, and he expects that a large audience will show as they expand to Downtown Springfield.

Come Together offers more than just live music. There will be food trucks, a beer garden and an afterparty for this free family-friendly event.

This event will begin at 5 p.m. on June 16th at the National Road Commons, 50 W Main Street in Springfield. Entry is free and V.I.P. Tickets are available for $20.

For more details, visit their website or watch the video above.