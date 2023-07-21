DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 Dayton Air Show takes flight tomorrow! Here is everything you need to know before you go.

Tickets, Parking and Other Details

Ken Kreitzer, media relations with the Dayton Air Show, joined us in the studio to talk about what you can expect including tickets, parking as well as all the air and ground shows.

Thunderbirds

Captain Kaity Toner with the Thunderbirds talked with the Living Dayton team live from the Dayton Air Show grounds. She said the team completes over 30 different maneuvers during the performance and shared what you can expect to see.

Captain Anne Marie Bruffy

Centerville native Captain Anne Marie Bruffy joined us in the studio to talk about her experience becoming a pilot as well as an instructor. She flies the T-1 Jayhawk and will be out and about at the show with her aircraft.

Precision Exotics

When you think of the Dayton Air Show, your eyes are typically on the sky — but one act is bringing your focus to the runway. Visitors of the show can ride in or even drive a fast, luxury car and Eric Nelson shared everything you need to know.

Red Bull Helicopter

There are plenty of twists and turns that you will see at the Dayton Air Show, but one act is sure to surprise you: a helicopter that flies upside down! Aaron Fitzgerald shared what you can expect to see from the Red Bull Helicopter.

For more information, admission and parking tickets click here.