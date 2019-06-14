“Little Black Dress!” at the Victoria Theatre

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- If you are looking for entertainment tonight, we have the “perfect fit” for you.

“Little Black Dress!” is playing at the Victoria Theatre. Audience members are encouraged to bring gently used professional attire and accessories, appropriate for job interviews, to the Victoria to be donated to Clothes That Work.

You can purchase tickets here.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.