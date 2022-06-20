DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We are joined by Emily and Katie from Lily’s Dayton. They join us in studio with two great drink recipes!

Watermelon Splash:

Ingredients:-White Rum of choice-fresh squeezed lime juice-fresh watermelon juice-1:1 ratio granulated sugar simple syrup-maldon sea salt saline solution (2:1 ratio hot water to salt)-soda water-lime wheels-Tajin (chili lime spice)Recipe: Fill collins glass with ice, and 1.5 ounces white rum, .5 ounces lime juice, .5 ounces watermelon puree or juice, .25 ounces simple syrup, dash of saline, top with soda water, stir, and garnish with Tajin-dipped lime wheel



Saturn:

Ingredients:

-Gin of choice (not too juniper forward)-Orgeat (almond syrup)-Velvet Falernum (clove spiced low proof sugarcane liqueur) -fresh lemon juice-tart passionfruit juice-amarena cherry -citrus twist or wheel garnish Recipe: Fill cocktail shaker with light ice, add 1.5 ounces citadelle gin, .5 giffards orgeat, .25 Taylor Velvet Falernum, .25 passionfruit puree, shake hard, strain into tumbler of ice, garnish with lime wheel with amarena cherry skewered in center as “saturn and it’s rings”