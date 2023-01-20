DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Taste the flavor of the ocean with Lily’s Dayton‘s 7th annual Oyster Fest!

Starting Wednesday, January 25, running nightly through February 5th they will have oyster specials in addition to their full tropical-inspired menu!

Sara Roseberry and Dallas Strong joined the Living Dayton team in the Kitchen to share a delicious oyster recipe.

Oysters “Cochon-feller” are inspired by Cochon, a New Orleans restaurant, along with freshly baked rosemary-garlic focaccia bread.

The Oysters “Cochon-feller” is made of:

Oysters

Sambal

Garlic

Butter

Lemon