DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will open on Friday to the public! General Manager Jessica Noes joined the Living Dayton team to talk about what you can expect.

The light display has grown from last year and features an impressive 5 million lights! Along with a nationally recognized light display, visitors of Clifton Mill can also enjoy the miniature village, see Santa in his workshop, and more. There’s also a light show on the covered bridge every half hour on the half hour.

Jessica said not to forget the Santa collection featuring over 3,000 Santas, the toy collection and their world-famous hot chocolate!

For more information about Clifton Mill and upcoming events, click here or watch the video above!

