DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A furry friend can be a good addition to your family at any time! Especially when you’re adopting from LiFeline Cat Rescue.

LiFeline Director, Holly Clawson, said their cats are kept in foster homes until their vetting is complete and the kitties are ready for adoption.

From LiFeline Cat Rescue and Network Inc. Website

Clawson said they like to ensure their cats go to safe homes, so they have an application for foster parents and owners.

“They can go to our page, fill out an application, or one of the four Pet Smarts in the area,” Clawson said.