DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Take a visit to the Jurassic period with life-sized dinosaurs and fossil digs at Jurassic Quest!

Jurassic Quest will be happening in Dayton this weekend and Dino Trainers Carolyn and Melissa shared everything you need to know.

At Jurassic Quest, you’ll find three baby dinosaurs (like Tyson who visited the Living Dayton team!) and 165 million years’ worth of big dinosaurs.

Kids can enjoy fossil digs and exhibitions as well as dinosaur rides. Carolyn and Melissa said this event is great for kids to learn and play!

Jurassic Quest will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Dayton Convention Center.

Make sure to get your tickets and use promo code “raptor” for 10 percent off!

For more information, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Jurassic Quest.*