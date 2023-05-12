DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Disney’s Frozen is playing this weekend at the Schuster Center! We walked through all the wardrobe details that make this production happen.

Frozen is the story of two powerful sisters who are separated by fear, said Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Anna. They find that love is their greatest power and come together in the end, but this beautiful story wouldn’t be possible without its wardrobe!

According to Wardrobe Supervisor Meredith Scott, all of the iconic pieces that you’ve come to associate with the movie are in this stage adaptation.

For instance, Anna’s coronation gown is worn by Lauren eight times a week! That particular dress weighs approximately 20 pounds and features intricate detailing and embroidery.

