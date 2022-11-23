DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What’s pink, blonde and filled with legal jargon? It’s Legally Blonde – The Musical and it is coming to the Schuster Center and DAYTON LIVE! What, like it’s hard?

We got a chance to talk with Jesse Lynn Harte who plays Margot in the tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. The show is sure to bend and snap your heart strings! It’s SERIOUSLY inspiring.

“I think the show is so important, and the themes have aged really well,” Harte said. “The themes of overcoming stereotypes and working hard and staying true to yourself, the show has come a long way, but our production has stayed true to those themes.”

Kailey Yeakley, DAYTON LIVE’s Social Media & Communications Manager said the musical is sure to whip your dreams into shape with a tale of an underdog rising and accomplishing her goals.

You can see this show until November 27th, visit DAYTON LIVE‘s website to purchase tickets.