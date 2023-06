KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Are your kids looking for something to do this summer? Kettering’s Youth Fishing Derby is coming up!

The city of Kettering will be holding its 41st Youth Fishing Derby at Delco Park on June 10 with registration beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Kids ages 5-16 will be able to compete in the derby, and last year 325 kids participated!

At the end of the derby, participants and their parents will be served lunch.

To learn more about this free event, click here or watch the video above.