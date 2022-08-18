DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the school year ramps back up, it can be tough to get students back in the swing of things. Sylvan Learning is here to help with some tips to help the student in your life, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Marcie Greenisen, Director of Sylvan Learning in Centerville and Beavercreek, said organization, scheduling and a set workspace is important for students’ success.

Greenisen said many students dread waking up early, so she eases her kids into the school schedule.

“I always made my kids start a week before and start to gradually wake up,” Greenisen said. “There has to be a time to do homework between school, chores and extracurriculars, really just setting a schedule so everybody knows.”

For more information on tips for learning, watch the video above, or head over to Sylvan Learning.