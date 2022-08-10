DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Grab your pencils, bookbags and — most importantly — your planner! One agenda in particular comes with both the planner AND the professor. The Centered Student Planner provides customers with organization, calendars, and an academic success system.

Benefitting both time management and mental health, this planner was designed with Gen-Z college students in mind. However, that is not the only age group that can use it!

Designed by Professor Virginia Horan, the planner has both written and video coaching on learning techniques along with positive psychology.

With her background and experiences coming from the University of Dayton, Horan has used her expertise to teach students to write out their schedule rather than type it into a calendar app.